Nashik: Zilla Parishad Extension Officers’ Salaries Unpaid Since September, Diwali Concerns Grow | AI

Nashik: Discontent is growing among Extension Officers (Statistics) working under the Women and Child Development Department in various Zilla Parishads across the state, as they have not received their salaries since September 2026. With the festival of Diwali approaching, the unresolved issue threatens to cast a shadow over the employees' festive celebrations.

To draw the government's attention to the issue, the affected Extension Officers (Statistics) have launched a work-stoppage protest. On Oct 22, 2026, they also staged a sit-in demonstration (dharna) outside the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Commissionerate in Mumbai.

Taking note of the protest, the Commissionerate has written to the Secretaries of the Women and Child Development Department and the Rural Development Department regarding the pending salaries. However, due to a lack of coordination between the two departments, no concrete solution has been reached so far.

Meanwhile, confusion prevails at the Zilla Parishad level over the implementation of a Government Resolution (GR) issued by the Women and Child Development Department on April 10, 2026. The resolution sanctioned the creation of several posts, including Section Officers, Senior Clerks and Junior Clerks, within the Women and Child Development wing of the Zilla Parishads.

However, the department has reportedly yet to provide clear guidelines for implementing the decision. This administrative confusion has not only affected the salaries of Extension Officers (Statistics) but has also created uncertainty over the pay of Assistant Administrative Officers, Junior Assistants and Senior Assistants in the same department, causing concern among the staff.

As salaries are a fundamental financial entitlement of employees, staff should not have to face financial hardship due to confusion over the implementation of administrative decisions. The affected employees have urged the government to intervene immediately by ensuring coordination between the departments concerned, issuing clear directives regarding the government resolutions and facilitating the prompt disbursement of outstanding salaries.

Employees fear that if the salary issue is not resolved before Diwali, it will affect their festive celebrations. The affected staff across the state are now awaiting swift action from the government.