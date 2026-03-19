Nashik: Zilla Parishad Engineer Arrested By ACB In ₹50,000 Bribery Case | Sourced

Nashik: An Executive Engineer, Vaishali Thackeray, working in the Minor Irrigation Department of the Zilla Parishad, was arrested on Wednesday (18th) by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹50,000. The action was carried out in her office located in the old Zilla Parishad building.



According to the information received, Thackeray had demanded a bribe of ₹50,000 from a contractor in exchange for work-related approval. The contractor subsequently lodged a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau. After verifying the complaint, the ACB team laid a trap around 5:00 PM on Wednesday. When the contractor arrived at the office with the bribe amount, Thackeray was caught red-handed while accepting the money.



It is also reported that there had been growing dissatisfaction among contractors regarding Thackeray’s conduct. Complaints included rude behaviour and the use of abusive language while interacting with contractors visiting her office for work-related matters. This action has once again raised serious questions about her working style.



The Anti-Corruption Bureau has appealed to citizens to come forward without fear and report any instances of bribery by government officials or employees.