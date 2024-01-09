Nashik Zilla Parishad Approves ₹1.35 Crore For Purchasing Computers | Photo: Pexels

The General Administration Department of Nashik Zilla Parishad approved the much-awaited purchase of computers during the General Assembly. They have allocated a substantial sum of ₹1.35 crore in this year's budget, with ₹1.30 crore earmarked for the actual purchase of computers and the remaining ₹5 lakh designated for maintenance and repairs.

Reflecting on challenges encountered in the 2022-23 fiscal year, where a ₹1 crore allocation for computer purchases faced disputes in the procurement process due to issues with specifications on the GEM portal, a purchase rate exceeding 10% of the previous procurement, and bypassing essential procedural meetings. The Chief Executive Officer intervened, halting the process and mandating re-tendering for the purchase. However, the necessary repurchase tenders were not conducted within that financial year.

With less than three months remaining in the current financial year, the General Assembly has provided administrative approval to procure computers worth ₹1.30 crore, aiming to finalise the purchase process before year-end.

Procurement through e-tender

Deputy Chief Executive Officer Ravindra Pardeshi confirmed a shift towards an e-tendering process for this year's procurement. Computer specifications sourced from the Government Technical College will guide the initiation of the e-tender process, subject to the purchase committee's approval within the Zilla Parishad.

This transition to an e-tender process departs from the previous tumultuous procurement via the GEM portal, indicating the administration's commitment to enhancing transparency and efficiency in this year's computer acquisition endeavours.