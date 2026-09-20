Nashik: Youth Must Embrace Science, Stay Away From Superstition, Says Dr Kishor Pawar |

Nashik: Young people should embrace scientific thinking and maintain healthy minds, bodies and intellects instead of relying on amulets and sacred threads, said Dr Kishor Pawar, former principal of MVP Samaj’s SVKT College.

Dr Pawar was speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration of the Science Club at SVKT College. He addressed students on the topic of ‘Eradicating Superstition’ and conducted various demonstrations to explain the impact of superstitious beliefs.

He said superstition often arises from a need for psychological support and can cast a negative influence on society. He stressed the need to promote scientific thinking and work towards eradicating superstition.

The programme was presided over by college principal Prof. Dr Dilip P. Pawar. In his presidential address, he said the youth should not fall prey to superstition as they would have to face several challenges in the fields of science and technology in the future.

Science Club president Dr Sunil Saundankar outlined the objectives and activities of the club in his introductory address. He said the club would make continuous efforts to take scientific knowledge from cities to villages through various activities and programmes.

Prof Gaurav Berad Patil conducted the programme, while Dr BP Pagar, head of the Science Department, proposed the vote of thanks.

Vilas Dhurajad, chairman of the College Development Committee, was present along with Prof Dr Ajraj Dahihande, Prof LD Dede, Prof Seema Gharte, Prof Dr Manisha Girse Thakur, faculty members and students.