Nashik Youth Join Nationwide Jantar Mantar Protest Over Alleged NEET Exam Scam | (ANI Photo)

Nashik: Youth from Nashik have participated in large numbers in the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar, Delhi, against the NEET exam scam. Key participants include Viraj Devang (Nashik), National President of the All India Students Federation (AISF); Sai Ahire (originally from Nashik, now settled in Delhi); and Aniket and Mangesh Gosavi (brothers of Yash Gosavi), among others.

Youth from across the country are gathering at Jantar Mantar to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in protest against the NEET exam scam. On Monday (July 20), police resorted to a lathi-charge when protesters attempted to march towards Parliament. Many protesters were injured; however, they remain steadfast in their demands.

Viraj Devang has taken charge of coordinating between the AISF and Left-wing student organizations. Sai Ahire has been maintaining contact with youth arriving from Maharashtra. Many young people from Maharashtra, including Nashik, have reached Delhi. Arrangements for meals for 200 protesters have been made at the protest site through a woman who arrived from Mauritius. Financial aid and supplies of essential items are pouring in from across the country.

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Police and security personnel deployed in the Jantar Mantar area outnumber the protesters. Signal jammers have been installed, and the closure of metro stations has made it difficult to reach the protest site; nevertheless, the influx of youth continues.

Protesters' Demands

The protesters have demanded a thorough investigation into the NEET scam and the resignation of Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Sai Ahire mentioned that young women are facing several difficulties at the protest site.

Youth from Nashik and across the nation are actively participating in this protest. Despite the police lathi-charge, the protesters remain firm on their demand.