Nashik: YCMOU Announces ‘Yash Jeevan Gaurav Awards 2026’; Five Achievers To Be Honoured On Foundation Day | Sourced

Nashik: Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU) has announced the recipients of the 'Yash Jeevan Gaurav Awards 2026', recognising individuals for their outstanding contributions in diverse fields. The awards will be presented during the university's 37th Foundation Day celebrations on July 1, 2026, at 11 a.m. at the Academic Building Auditorium. This is the second edition of the prestigious award.



Following a detailed review of nominees' contributions to society, the university selected five distinguished awardees:

Dr Ashokrao Kukde (Latur) – Medical Services

Anil Meher (Narayangaon) – Agriculture & Rural Development

Prof. Dilip Phadke (Nashik) – Literature, Culture & Consumer Protection

Dr Nirupama Deshpande (Melghat, Amravati) – Tribal Entrepreneurship & Environment

Seema Milind Kamble (Pune) – Women’s Entrepreneurship Empowerment



The announcement was made by Acting Registrar and Finance Officer Dr Govind Katlakute and Member Secretary of the Yash Jeevan Gaurav Award Advisory and Recommendation Committee Dr Madhukar Shewale.