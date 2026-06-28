Nashik: MSEDCL Plans 24x7 Power Supply For Simhastha Kumbh Mela; Four New Substations Under Construction | Sourced

Nashik: In preparation for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) has pledged to provide 24x7 uninterrupted, safe, and reliable electricity to millions of pilgrims and local residents.



MSEDCL Director (Operations) Dhananjay Aundhekar reviewed the progress of power infrastructure works during a meeting at Vidyut Bhavan on Friday and inspected the Bhadrakali substation and other project sites on Saturday.



He directed officials to complete all development works within the stipulated timeline while maintaining high-quality standards, stressing that uninterrupted power supply during the globally significant religious event is the utility's top priority.



To strengthen the electricity network, four new 33/11 kV substations are being constructed at Godapark, Bhadrakali, Nandur-Manur, and Talwade. A 24x7 special control room and mobile maintenance teams will monitor the power network throughout the Kumbh period. Advanced backup systems, additional manpower, and technical resources will also be deployed to ensure quick restoration in the event of any technical fault.



During the visit, Aundhekar also inspected ongoing works at the Bhadrakali substation, Shahi Marg, and Ramkund, providing technical guidance to engineers. Senior MSEDCL officials, including Chief Engineer Sundar Latpate, Superintending Engineers, Executive Engineers, and other officers, were present during the review and inspection.