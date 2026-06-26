Angels of Nashik: WICCI Empowers Women Entrepreneurs, Over 1,000 Women Benefit Through Free Training and Guidance | Sourced

Nashik: With the objective of helping unemployed women gain economic, social, and family recognition, WICCI, the Women’s Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry, has, over the last four years, empowered more than a thousand women by providing them with a broad yet completely free platform. Under the guidance of visionary entrepreneur Brinda Rawal, the organisation continues to expand its work based on mutual trust and human values.



The core agenda of WICCI is the holistic development of women entrepreneurs. The organisation was founded by Dr Harbeen Arora Rai in Delhi and is regarded as an effective platform for connecting and uplifting women entrepreneurs. Although social media has become highly influential in today’s digital era, many middle-aged women still require guidance on how to start and scale a business, utilise free digital tools effectively, and understand where investment in marketing and promotion is truly beneficial. WICCI addresses these needs through informative training sessions and practical guidance programs, with special emphasis on imparting the fundamental knowledge required for business success.



To boost women entrepreneurs’ confidence in public speaking and increase visibility for their products, WICCI regularly organises monthly group speaking sessions and online meetings so that no woman misses out on these opportunities. The organisation consistently conducts inspiring initiatives and programs aimed at motivating women entrepreneurs across the city.





In addition, members are encouraged to share informative posts within groups to build discipline in their businesses and develop consistency in daily promotions. Regular participation in meetings, taking part in suitable exhibitions, expanding individual businesses, and supporting fellow women entrepreneurs are among the key activities continuously promoted by WICCI. Through its training programs and interactive sessions, the organisation has so far made nearly one thousand women entrepreneurially literate, indirectly contributing to the strengthening of an equal number of families.



“Women possess a strong desire to achieve something meaningful, but many stop midway due to the lack of proper direction and guidance. Recognising this gap, we work through WICCI to sow seeds of confidence among women. Our training focuses on leadership, mental wellness, communication skills, and customer-oriented approaches. While shaping women entrepreneurs, our emphasis remains on developing complete and confident individuals. In the future, we aim to expand our council members and nurture women entrepreneurs not only in urban areas but also at the taluka level,” said Brindra Rawal.



Brinda Rawal is a dynamic and diplomatic leader whose contribution towards women's empowerment has created a meaningful impact across sectors. I had the opportunity to meet her at the Women Economic Forum in Delhi in 2022, and through our continued interactions, I witnessed her exceptional leadership, vision, and commitment firsthand. Recognising her dedication and ability to connect with people effortlessly, I appointed her as the Chairperson for All Maharashtra, during which she was also leading the WICCI Council of Maharashtra with remarkable efficiency. Her warm personality, strategic thinking, and relentless efforts towards supporting women entrepreneurs and uplifting women in general make her a truly inspiring force in today’s leadership landscape, said Dr Abirami Vivek a Counseling psychologist and founder of Magnet minds.

