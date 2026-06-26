Nashik: Eknath Shinde Had Prior Hint Of Poll Outcome, Claims MLC-Elect Gokul Gite | Sourced

Nashik: Independent MLC-elect Gokul Gite has made a sensational claim that Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had an indication of the outcome of the Nashik Local Authorities Constituency Legislative Council election four days before the results were declared.



Speaking to a television channel, Gite said that after polling concluded, several calls were made to Eknath Shinde from Nashik, conveying confidence that Gite, not Mahayuti candidate Dhananjay Darade, would emerge victorious.



Gite also revealed that he held a secret meeting with MP Shrikant Shinde after voting. During the meeting, he reportedly assured Shrikant Shinde that he would win by more than 100 votes. He said he had promised to remain an Independent for six years if his victory margin was below 100 votes, but requested to be accepted into the Shiv Sena if he won by more than 100 votes. According to Gite, Shrikant Shinde conveyed this assurance to Eknath Shinde a day before the results, giving him confidence that Gite would eventually align with the Shiv Sena.



Will Join Shiv Sena When Asked

Gite further said that immediately after the results, he met Eknath Shinde and later visited the Chief Minister at Varsha bungalow to seek his blessings. Following his oath-taking as an MLC, he chose to function as an associate MLA of the Shiv Sena to avoid creating differences within the Mahayuti alliance. He added that he would formally join the Shiv Sena whenever Eknath Shinde asks him to do so.