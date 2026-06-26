Nashik: Sarda Circle Route To Partially Reopen Soon; Temporary Bypass Planned To Ease Wadala Naka Traffic | representative picture

Nashik: The Sarda Circle route, which had been completely closed for the past few days due to grade separator construction work, is set to partially reopen for light vehicles soon. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has planned to construct a temporary road, 5 to 7 meters wide, near Sarda Circle; this move is expected to significantly reduce the excessive traffic load at Wadala Naka and Dwarka Chowk.

Construction of the grade separator by the NHAI at Dwarka Chowk is proceeding rapidly. The Sarda Circle route was fully closed during the third phase of this project, leading to severe traffic congestion at Wadala Naka and Dwarka Chowk. Long queues of vehicles were observed at both locations on Wednesday (June 24).

With the closure of the Sarda Circle route, all traffic in the area is being diverted toward Wadala Naka. The situation has been further aggravated by the diversion of light vehicles travelling between Dhule and Mumbai through Dwarka Chowk.

Temporary Measure

To alleviate the traffic congestion, the traffic police and NHAI have devised an interim solution. A temporary bypass road, 5 to 7 meters wide, will be constructed near Sarda Circle, in the vicinity of Hotel Kaveri. Only two-wheelers and light four-wheelers will be permitted to use this route.

If this initiative proves successful, it is expected to provide approximately 50% relief from the traffic congestion at Wadala Naka and Dwarka Chowk. The proposal is set to receive final approval in the coming days, after which the temporary road will be opened to traffic.

The NHAI and the Municipal Corporation are actively working to improve the city's traffic management in preparation for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. Citizens have been urged to cooperate and bear with the temporary inconveniences.