Nashik: Hearing on Nida Khan’s Bail Application Concludes, Court To Deliver Order On June 30 | File Photo (Representational Image)

Nashik: A hearing regarding the bail application of Nida Khan, the prime accused in the case involving the sexual exploitation and attempted religious conversion of a female employee at the TCS company in Nashik, was held today at the Nashik Road Sessions Court. After arguments from both sides concluded, the court reserved its order and scheduled the next hearing for June 30.

All three accused, Nida Khan, Danish Shaikh, and Tausif Attar, have been remanded to judicial custody in connection with the case registered at the Deolali Camp Police Station. Today’s hearing on the bail plea took place before the Additional Sessions Judge at the Nashik Road Sessions Court.

Grounds for Bail Plea

Nida Khan’s lawyers argued that the accused is pregnant and that the conditions of prison care are adversely affecting her health. The court had previously sought a medical report regarding this matter. A decision based on this report was expected today; however, the court scheduled the next hearing for June 30.



Allegations

According to the police charge sheet, the accused Tausif Attar, Danish Shaikh, and Nida Khan acted in collusion. In 2020, the accused helped the young woman secure a job at TCS. Subsequently, offensive statements regarding Hindu deities were made to hurt her religious sentiments. It is alleged that the prime accused, Danish Shaikh, sexually exploited her by luring her with the promise of marriage. The police also state that she was subjected to mental harassment by having her religious sentiments hurt.

Allegations also include that Islamic apps were forcibly downloaded onto the woman's mobile phone, and she was compelled to view religious reels and videos and read religious books. She was pressured to offer Namaz (prayers) and observe Roza (fasting). She was forced to wear a burqa and hijab. Additionally, there are allegations that Danish extorted valuables and a large sum of money from her.

In this case, Matin Patel is accused of sheltering the prime accused and helping him evade the police.

All the accused in this case are currently in judicial custody at Nashik Road Central Jail. The next hearing is scheduled for June 30, and the court's decision is considered significant.