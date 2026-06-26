Nashik: Tourist Entry Restricted at Trimbakeshwar Spots Amid Heavy Rain; Only 300 Allowed At Harihar Fort Daily | Sourced

Nashik: Due to heavy rainfall in Nashik city and the district, strict restrictions have been imposed on tourist spots within the Trimbakeshwar forest area. As per the orders of Deputy Conservator of Forests Siddhesh Savardekar, only 300 tourists will be permitted to enter Harihar Fort daily, and prior permission has been made mandatory. No one will be allowed to enter the fort after 2 PM. Legal action will be taken against those who violate these rules.

Following the orders of Deputy Conservator of Forests Siddhesh Savardekar, a team led by Forest Range Officer Shekhar Devkar has commenced patrolling the area and is keeping a close watch on tourists.

Important Rules

- Harihar Fort: Only 300 tourists per day; entry closed after 2 PM.

- Groups of more than 20 people must register 72 hours (3 days) in advance by calling 9420352395. Entry will be denied if registration is not completed.

- All tourist spots—including Brahmagiri, Harihar Fort, Dugarwadi Waterfall, and the ‘Necklace Falls’ at Pahane—have been declared alcohol-free zones.

- Taking selfies, photographs, or recording reels near forts and waterfalls is strictly prohibited.

- Entry fees will be collected by the ‘Joint Forest Management Committee’ in accordance with government directives.

- Police cases will be registered against individuals who argue with staff members.

- The administration reserves the right to close tourist spots without prior notice in the event of heavy rain or emergencies.

Forest Range Officer Shekhar Devkar stated, "Tourists should gather geographical information, carry necessary gear, and adhere to administrative rules. Strict action will be taken against those who violate the regulations." The Forest Department has clarified that these restrictions have been imposed to ensure the safety of tourists in view of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. Tourists have been urged to cooperate.