Nashik: World CPR Day Celebrated At District Hospital With Live Demonstrations | Sourced

Nashik: A public awareness and demonstration program was organised today at District Hospital Nashik and MPGI Medical College, Nashik, to mark 'World CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) Day.' The event took place in an enthusiastic atmosphere on the first floor of the hospital's OPD.

This initiative was implemented nationwide under the guidance and instructions of the Central IAP (Indian Academy of Paediatrics). The national campaign aims to provide hands-on CPR training to over 50,000 students, healthcare workers, and citizens across the country.

Through these demonstrations, an effort was made to convey the vital message "India is CPR Ready" to the community. Approximately 100 to 150 people actively participated in the event.

Dignitaries present at the event included District Civil Surgeon Dr. Satish Shimpi, Additional District Civil Surgeon Dr. Nilesh Patil, Principal of the Health and Family Welfare Training Centre (Nashik) Dr. Daval Salve, Dr. Nilesh Ahire and Dr. Suhasini Sonvadekar from MPGI Medical College, Dr. Ashish Khandelwal (Skill Lab), Dr. Vitthal Kale and Dr. Avinash Gore from District Hospital Nashik, and Dr. Nilesh Patil from the AYUSH Department.

Dr Abhijit Sangle, an Intensivist and Paediatrician from Safalya Hospital, Nashik, was specially invited to moderate the program. He effectively explained the importance of CPR, the correct technique, and the significance of responding immediately during emergencies to the students, healthcare workers, and citizens in attendance. Through practical demonstrations, detailed training was provided on the crucial steps to take within the first few minutes for a patient who is unconscious and has no heartbeat or pulse; this included how to assess the patient and how to perform chest compressions using the correct technique.

Timely and proper administration of CPR can save many lives. Dignitaries present expressed the view that basic CPR training for every citizen is the need of the hour and that such public awareness initiatives will strengthen society's capacity to handle emergency situations.