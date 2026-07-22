Nashik: AIMA Commits To Resolving Entrepreneurs' Issues In Igatpuri, Says Rajendra Pansare | Sourced

Nashik: The Nashik Ambad Industries and Manufacturers Association (AIMA) organised a meeting at Hotel Grand Ashwin in Gonde-Dumala, Igatpuri taluka, to discuss key issues affecting entrepreneurs in the region's industrial sector. The meeting focused on challenges related to industrial development, inadequate infrastructure, and other problems faced by businesses. AIMA President Rajendra Pansare assured participants that the association is committed to resolving these issues.



The meeting was attended by AIMA General Secretary Sanjay Mahajan, Treasurer Avinash Bodke, Secretary Dilip Wagh, Igatpuri Taluka Grievance Committee Chairman Rajesh Nehete, along with Rahul Gangurde, Manish Rawal, Neha Mhaispurkar, Archana Navale, Manoj Mule, Kamlesh Ushir, Sharad Datir, Milind Borade and others.



Entrepreneurs highlighted concerns including poor roads, electricity supply, water availability, wastewater management, security, transportation, coordination with government departments, and other operational difficulties. Participants emphasised the need for effective follow-up with the concerned authorities to create a business-friendly environment.



Interacting with the entrepreneurs, Rajendra Pansare and other office-bearers assured them that AIMA would continue to stand firmly behind the industrial community. They promised to pursue every issue raised during the meeting with the relevant government departments and work towards resolving them at the earliest.



Speakers also stressed the importance of sustained coordination between the administration and industry associations to promote industrial growth. Participants expressed confidence that such meetings would help identify common issues and facilitate collective solutions for the overall development of the industrial sector.