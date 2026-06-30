Nashik Women’s Self-Help Group Handicrafts Gain Global Recognition As Marathi Art Impresses US Audience | Sourced

Nashik: The message of Maharashtra's women's self-help group movement, "big transformation through small savings" has now reached international shores. Handcrafted products, traditional Marathi fabric gifts, and cultural artifacts created by members of the Nashik District Women and Self-Help Group Development Cooperative Credit Society and Jijau Mahila Sevabhavi Sanstha received an enthusiastic response in the United States.



During her visit to the US, the institution's founder-president, Dr Ashwini Ashok Boraste, interacted with American citizens, Indian families, and women, highlighting the journey of the self-help group movement, the strength of the cooperative model, and its role in women's economic and social empowerment.



Traditional torans, handcrafted purses, fabric gift items, and artwork reflecting Marathi culture were presented as gifts to American families. The vibrant designs, artistic appeal, and cultural significance of these products were widely appreciated, with many expressing confidence that such handcrafted items have strong potential in international markets.



Speaking on the occasion, Dr Boraste said, "A journey from saving a single rupee to achieving financial independence worth lakhs is possible through women's self-help groups. These groups are not just about finance—they are a foundation for confidence, self-respect, leadership, and social transformation."

She further emphasised that with proper training, market access, and opportunities, rural women can successfully showcase their skills on the global stage. She also expressed confidence that the 'Local to Global' vision can become a reality through women's self-help groups.



The visit generated interest among Americans in Indian culture, the cooperative movement, women's economic empowerment, and rural entrepreneurship. The appreciation received by these traditional Marathi handicrafts is being seen as international recognition of the work carried out by Nashik's women's self-help groups.



This initiative, which brings together cooperation, culture, and self-reliance, is expected to create a global identity for Nashik's women entrepreneurs while opening new avenues for exports and international business opportunities.