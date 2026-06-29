Nashik: MNGL’s PNG Drive Falls Behind; Only 36,000 Connections Completed In 8 Years Against 9 Lakh Target | File Pic

Nashik: It has come to light that MNGL’s scheme to provide affordable and safe Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to the residents of Nashik has been a massive failure over the past eight years. While the objective was to provide 9 lakh connections within 10 years, only 36,000 connections have actually been completed. Despite government directives to increase domestic gas connections due to the war situation in West Asia, the project has proven to be a complete flop due to the company's sluggish operations.

Since 2018, the Nashik Municipal Corporation had leased land to MNGL for 15 years at four locations: Adgaon Truck Terminus, Malegaon Stand, Pathardi Phata, and Vilholi Naka. However, even after work commenced in 2018, the pace remained extremely slow.

How far from the targets?

- Target: 9 lakh connections (including 2.35 lakh domestic) in 10 years.

- Achieved: Only 36,000 connections in 8 years.

- Last year's target: 20,000; only 14,000 completed.

- Main pipeline reached approximately 1 lakh homes, but the work of extending the gas supply into kitchens remains stalled.

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Violation of government directives

The government had issued directives to increase domestic PNG connections due to the gas shortage caused by the war in West Asia. A target of 50,000 connections was set for last Diwali, but this too remained unfulfilled. The target was to provide 300 connections daily starting April 2026 and 600 daily from May. In reality, only 150 connections are currently being made per day. What is the reason?

The company is facing a shortage of skilled plumbers (particularly from West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh). Consequently, the installation of internal connections has stalled.

Deadline of June 30 Likely to be Missed

The Central and State governments had directed that 100% PNG connections be completed in Nashik city by June 30, 2026. However, with June drawing to a close and only 36,000 connections completed so far, it appears highly likely that this target will be missed.

Although MNGL has continued laying pipelines at an average rate of 1.5 kilometres per day on land provided by the Municipal Corporation, there is a massive delay in actually providing domestic connections. Residents of Nashik are now questioning whether any action will be taken against MNGL.

A PNG expansion was anticipated in the run-up to the Simhastha Kumbh Mela; however, due to the company's sluggish operations, citizens are still forced to rely on LPG cylinders.