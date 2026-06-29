Nashik Farmers To Get Modern Agricultural Market Centre, Cold Storage Facility Within NMC Limits | Sourced

Nashik: Big relief for farmers in the Nashik Municipal Corporation area. The way has been paved for setting up modern agricultural produce selling centres and cold storage facilities within the municipal limits. Industry Minister Uday Samant and Marketing Minister Jaykumar Rawal gave this information while replying to the 'Calling Attention Motion' raised by MLA Pankaj Bhujbal in the Legislative Council.

MLA Pankaj Bhujbal mentioned in his proposal that a large amount of vegetables and fruits are produced in the Nashik Municipal Corporation area. However, in the absence of modern sales centres, farmers are forced to take their produce to distant markets, including Mumbai. This increases transportation costs and puts a financial burden on farmers. Also, lack of adequate cold storage facilities leads to loss of perishable goods.

Positive response from Minister

Industries Minister Uday Samant said that the Municipal Corporation will provide necessary space for cold storage within Nashik Municipal Corporation limits. All related matters will be kept in the general meeting of the Municipal Corporation and will be decided according to the availability of funds. Marketing Minister Jayakumar Rawal also assured that a decision will be taken at the earliest by holding a meeting of all the concerned departments to set up cold storage facilities as per the demand of the farmers.

Both the ministers have directed that the project be sped up by calling for proposals immediately.

Benefits to Farmers

This facility will provide farmers with a quality sales centre at the local level. Transportation costs will be saved, and loss of vegetables and fruits will be avoided. Bringing farmers, traders and consumers under one roof, this multi-purpose market will be a milestone for farmers.

This project is considered important for the development of Nashik in the background of Simhastha Kumbh Mela. Sources said that the municipal administration will take steps towards starting the project by submitting a proposal at the earliest.