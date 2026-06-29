Nashik: Mahavitaran Prepares ‘Power Plan’ For Simhastha Kumbh; New Substations Coming Up At Four Locations |

Nashik: In preparation for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027, Mahavitaran has formulated a ‘Power Plan’ to ensure a continuous, safe, and high-quality 24-hour power supply for Nashik. Mahavitaran Director (Operations) Dhananjay Aundhekar held a review meeting at Vidyut Bhavan on Friday and personally inspected the Bhadrakali electrical substation and other ongoing works on Saturday.

Uninterrupted Power Supply: A Top Priority

Dhananjay Aundhekar directed that all development works be completed with high quality, at a rapid pace, and within strict deadlines. Emphasising that maintaining an uninterrupted power supply during a global-scale event like the Kumbh Mela is Mahavitaran’s priority, he ordered the clear assignment of responsibilities at every level. A state-of-the-art backup system will be kept ready to immediately restore power in the event of a sudden technical failure.

New Substations at Four Locations Including Godapark

To strengthen the power distribution network, new, state-of-the-art 33/11 kV electrical substations are being set up at Godapark, Bhadrakali, Nandur-Manur, and Talwade. A 24x7 control room and mobile repair teams will be deployed to monitor and manage the power supply across the entire area. Instructions have been issued to ensure the immediate availability of additional manpower and technical resources during emergencies.

Director Dhananjay Aundhekar personally visited and inspected the works at the Bhadrakali electrical substation, Shahi Marg, and Ramkund, providing technical guidance to the engineers present.