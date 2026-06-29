Nashik: FDA Warns Food Businesses Of Strict Action Over Safety Violations; Says No Compromise On Public Health | Sourced

Nashik: Public health will remain the highest priority, and there will be no compromise on food safety, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) asserted during a meeting with hotel, restaurant, eatery, and canteen operators. The department warned that strict action would be taken against businesses violating food safety regulations. Representatives of the food industry, meanwhile, assured authorities of their commitment to complying with all prescribed norms.



The meeting was held under the 'Safe Food – Healthy Maharashtra' campaign at the office of the FDA Joint Commissioner in Nashik. It aimed to ensure effective implementation of the comprehensive food safety compliance directives issued by the State Food Safety Commissioner.



FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has directed officials across Maharashtra to intensify action against food adulteration. In Nashik, inspections of food products and medicines are being carried out regularly, with suspicious stocks being seized or destroyed. Samples of suspected adulterated products are also being sent to laboratories for testing. Officials reiterated that there would be zero tolerance for violations of food safety regulations.



Speaking on behalf of the food business community, Sanjay Chavan, President of the Food Traders' Association, assured the administration that all directives would be followed diligently. He said public health would remain the industry's top priority and expressed confidence that strict compliance would strengthen consumer trust in food businesses.

Paneer disappears, milk prices rise.

The statewide crackdown on adulterated food has reportedly prompted many hotels and restaurants in Nashik to stop serving paneer dishes. The reduction in adulterated milk supply has also led to lower overall milk availability, resulting in an increase in milk prices. Fearing regulatory action, food businesses and milk vendors have become significantly more cautious about maintaining quality standards.



Hospitality sector welcomes Mundhe's stand.

Hotel and restaurant operators welcomed Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe's firm stance against food adulteration, saying strict enforcement would help safeguard public health. Many also recalled Mundhe's disciplined tenure as Nashik Municipal Commissioner, noting that his uncompromising approach to administration continues to command respect.