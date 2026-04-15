Nashik Women's Premier League Trophy Unveiled, Tournament From April 25 | Sourced

Nashik: The trophy for the Nashik Women's Premier League (NWPL) was unveiled in a grand ceremony, marking a key step in promoting women’s cricket in the city. The tournament, organised by the Nashik District Cricket Association, will be held from April 25 to May 1.

Along with the trophy unveiling, jerseys of all five participating teams were showcased at the event. The league is being presented by Fravashi International Academy.

Officials said the preparations for the tournament have been completed as per schedule. Selection trials saw a strong response from players across the district. Coaches for all five teams were appointed, followed by the icon player auction and the main player auction.

During the auction, cricketer Pallavi Bodke emerged as the highest bid player with 28,000 points. The wicketkeeper-batter was picked by the Balaji Super Novas team.

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The unveiling ceremony was attended by several dignitaries and officials. Chief guests included District Sports Officer Avinash Tile and Sunanda Patil. Also present were sponsors Ratanji Lath and Meghna Lath, along with officials from various departments and members of the cricket association.

Senior officials, including District Collector Ayush Prasad, addressed the gathering. Speakers highlighted the importance of creating platforms for women athletes and encouraging participation in professional sports.

NDCA Chairman Vinod Shah and Secretary Sameer Rakate were also present at the event. The vote of thanks was delivered by Rakate.

Members of the organising committee, franchise owners, coaches, and selected players attended the ceremony. Representatives from all five teams were present, including Sangale Strikers, The Rising Stars, Maratha Warriors, Jijamata Squad, and Balaji Super Novas.

Organisers said the NWPL aims to provide a competitive platform for women cricketers and help them grow in the sport at a higher level.