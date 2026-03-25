Nashik: Sinnar To Host State Kabaddi Championship From April 2 | Sourced

Nashik: The bugle has sounded for the Senior State Championship Selection Trial Kabaddi Tournament (Shiv Chashak). The 73rd edition of this prestigious men’s and women’s competition will be held from April 2 to 6, 2026, at Namo Krida Nagari (Adava Patta) in Sinnar, Nashik.



The tournament is jointly organised by the Maharashtra State Kabaddi Association, Nashik District Kabaddi Association, and Sahyadri Yuva Manch. For the third consecutive year, the global exclusive live streaming rights have been secured by the digital platform SportVot, enabling kabaddi fans worldwide to enjoy the high-voltage action from the comfort of their homes.



A major highlight of this year’s tournament is the presence of star players who have made a mark in the Pro Kabaddi League. Notable names include Akash Shinde (Bengaluru Bulls) from Nashik; Ajit Chavan (U Mumba) and Tejas Patil (Haryana Steelers) from Pune; Aditya Shinde (Puneri Paltan) from Ahmednagar; and Dadaso Pujari (Puneri Paltan) from Kolhapur. Their participation is expected to significantly raise the level of competition and technical quality of the matches.



The State Championship plays a crucial role in Indian kabaddi by providing a common platform for emerging rural talent and experienced professional players, helping them gain recognition at the national and international levels. Speaking about the partnership, SportVot Founder and CEO Siddhant Agarwal emphasised this objective. A spokesperson of the State Kabaddi Association also welcomed the initiative, noting that the collaboration over the past three years has greatly helped in taking the sport to grassroots fans.



The five-day tournament promises intense clashes between seasoned professionals and determined young players. All matches will be streamed live on the SportVot app. The bugle has sounded for the Senior State Championship Selection Trial Kabaddi Tournament (Shiv Chashak). The 73rd edition of this prestigious men’s and women’s competition will be held from April 2 to 6, 2026, at Namo Krida Nagari (Adava Patta) in Sinnar, Nashik.



The tournament is jointly organised by the Maharashtra State Kabaddi Association, Nashik District Kabaddi Association, and Sahyadri Yuva Manch. For the third consecutive year, the global exclusive live streaming rights have been secured by the digital platform SportVot, enabling kabaddi fans worldwide to enjoy the high-voltage action from the comfort of their homes.

A major highlight of this year’s tournament is the presence of star players who have made a mark in the Pro Kabaddi League. Notable names include Akash Shinde (Bengaluru Bulls) from Nashik; Ajit Chavan (U Mumba) and Tejas Patil (Haryana Steelers) from Pune; Aditya Shinde (Puneri Paltan) from Ahmednagar; and Dadaso Pujari (Puneri Paltan) from Kolhapur. Their participation is expected to significantly raise the level of competition and technical quality of the matches.

The State Championship plays a crucial role in Indian kabaddi by providing a common platform for emerging rural talent and experienced professional players, helping them gain recognition at the national and international levels. Speaking about the partnership, SportVot Founder and CEO Siddhant Agarwal emphasised this objective. A spokesperson of the State Kabaddi Association also welcomed the initiative, noting that the collaboration over the past three years has greatly helped in taking the sport to grassroots fans.



The five-day tournament promises intense clashes between seasoned professionals and determined young players. All matches will be streamed live on the SportVot app.