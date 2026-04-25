Nashik Women’s Premier League Kicks Off With Grand Opening Ceremony | Sourced

Nashik: The Nashik Women’s Premier League (NWPL), presented by Fravashi International, began on Saturday (April 25) with a grand opening ceremony at Hutatma Anant Kanhere Ground, Golf Club, in the presence of dignitaries.

The tournament was inaugurated by MLA Devyani Pharande, Standing Committee Chairman Machhindra Sanap, Deputy Mayor Vilas Shinde, and Fravashi International Academy’s Ratan Lath. Team owners Anant Sangale, Princi Lamba, Vaibhav Patil, Kalpesh Bhutada, and MVP General Secretary Nitin Thackeray were also present.

Other attendees included Sharmila Saali, Ankita Shinde, Sharil Lamba, Monalisa Kachode, Pranjali Dhotre, Charuta Nair, NDCA Chairman Vinod Shah, Secretary Sameer Rakte, Treasurer Hemant Deshpande, along with players, coaches, and officials. The event was marked by releasing colourful balloons into the sky.

In the opening match, The Rising Star secured a commanding 10-wicket victory over Maratha Warriors, powered by a magnificent innings from Ishwari Sawkar.

Batting first, Maratha Warriors posted 132/3 in 20 overs. Kartiki Gaikwad remained unbeaten on 52, while Anushka Sonawane added an unbeaten 34, stitching a crucial partnership after early wickets. Rasika Shinde contributed 21 runs. For The Rising Star, Ishwari Sawkar picked up 2 wickets.

Chasing 133, The Rising Star comfortably achieved the target in just 16 overs without losing a wicket. Openers Ishwari Sawkar and Ragini Sonawane put together an unbeaten 135-run partnership. Captain Sawkar led from the front with a blazing 89 off 64 balls, including 14 fours, while Ragini Sonawane supported with an unbeaten 27 off 33 balls.

With this emphatic win, the Rising Star made a strong start to their NWPL campaign.