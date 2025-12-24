 Nashik Women's Kho-Kho Team Wins Bronze At State Championship For Second Consecutive Year
In the State Championship and selection trial Kho-Kho tournament, the Nashik women's team maintained its dominance for the second consecutive year, securing a joint third place and winning the bronze medal.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 06:15 PM IST
article-image
Up to the semi-finals, the Nashik team defeated Beed and Jalna in the group stage. In the knockout round, they defeated Satara, and in the quarter-finals, they beat Ratnagiri to secure a place among the top four teams in the state. In the semi-finals, the Dharashiv team defeated Nashik to advance to the finals. Due to the defeat in the semi-finals, the Nashik team had to settle for third place.

Players including, Captain Vidya Mirke, Sarita Diwa, Didi Thakare, Sushma Chaudhary, Rutuja Sahare, Manisha Pader, Jyoti Medhe, Namisha Bhoye, Kausalya Kahandole, Tai Pawar, Rohini Bhavar, Jagruti Jadhav, Chanchal Shinde, Prajakta Borse, and Neelam Mohandkar played a crucial role in Nashik's success.

All these players practice regularly throughout the year at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Sports Complex, Hutatma Smarak, CBS, under the guidance of Umesh Atwane and Geetanjali Sawale.

Dr. Pradeep Pawar, President of the Nashik District Kho-Kho Association, Ramesh Bhosale, Lifetime Member, Shahu Maharaj Khaire, President of Sanskruti Nashik and former corporator, Anand Garampalli, and Sunil Gaikwad congratulated all the players.

This success of Nashik has created enthusiasm in the Kho-Kho field in the district.

