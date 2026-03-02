Nashik: Woman Returns Home After 5-Year Social Boycott; Dr Neelam Gorhe’s Intervention Brings Breakthrough | Sourced

Nashik: Manisha, who had been socially boycotted by her caste panchayat for entering into an inter-caste marriage, returned to her parental home with dignity on Thursday after five long years. The breakthrough took place due to the special efforts of Dr Neelam Gorhe and anti-superstition activist Krishna Chandgude from Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (ANiS).



Manisha belongs to the nomadic and denotified Chitrakathi community. She has vitiligo (white patches on her skin), which in her community is considered a bad omen due to prevailing superstitions. It is believed that such women are “unacceptable to God” and cannot participate in religious functions. Because of this stigma, no suitable match within her caste was willing to marry her.



Eventually, she entered into an inter-caste love marriage with Chetan from the Nav-Buddhist community. However, inter-caste marriages were prohibited in her community, and as a result, the Chitrakathi caste panchayat socially boycotted both her and her family. Her family later paid a fine of ₹51,000 to regain acceptance into the caste, but the boycott against Manisha continued. For five years, she was unable to visit her parental home.



Wishing to attend her brother’s wedding, Manisha approached Krishna Chandgude, State Working President of ANiS’s Caste Panchayat Abolition Campaign. Chandgude sought assistance from Dr Neelam Gorhe, known for her strong advocacy for women's rights.



During her Nashik visit, Dr Gorhe held a meeting with senior police officials and directed the Superintendent of Police, Nandurbar, to provide security to ensure Manisha could attend the wedding safely. At Akkalkuwa Police Station, members of the caste panchayat were summoned and made to submit a written assurance that they would not obstruct her attendance at the wedding.



Simultaneously, ANiS maintained dialogue with the panchayat members while also invoking legal provisions, urging them to dissolve the caste panchayat. In a progressive move, the panchayat agreed and formally dissolved the Chitrakathi caste panchayat in Nashik last Friday. They also permitted inter-caste marriages henceforth.

Manisha attended her brother’s wedding recently, reuniting with her parents, siblings, and relatives after five years. She was warmly welcomed by her community, and the social boycott imposed on her was officially lifted.



Expressing her happiness, Manisha said:

“My struggle has finally succeeded. I am overjoyed to have attended my beloved brother’s wedding. All my relatives spoke to me with warmth and affection. In the coming days, I will continue to fight against harmful social practices in society.”