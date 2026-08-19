Nashik: Woman Killed, 11 Injured As ST Bus Collides With Truck Near Malegaon |

Nashik: A horrific accident involving a state transport bus and a truck occurred at Gigav Phata on the Malegaon–Chalisgaon Road in Malegaon taluka on Wednesday morning. A woman was killed in the accident, while 11 other passengers sustained injuries. The accident also disrupted traffic in the area for some time. After receiving information about the incident, residents and police rushed to the spot and launched relief operations.



According to preliminary information, the state transport bus was travelling on the Malegaon–Chalisgaon route when it collided with a truck near Gigav Phata. The impact was so severe that both vehicles were extensively damaged. Traffic on the road was disrupted following the accident. Police reached the spot, brought the situation under control and took steps to restore the flow of traffic.



The injured passengers were immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment. Police have begun the process of preparing a panchnama and conducting further investigation into the accident.



Meanwhile, Gigav Phata on the Malegaon–Chalisgaon Road has previously been identified as an accident-prone location. Several serious accidents have occurred in the area in the past. In 2022, a 407 tempo overturned near the same Gigav Phata, killing four people and injuring 15 others. Following Wednesday’s accident, demands for urgent safety measures at the junction are likely to gain renewed momentum.