Nashik: Woman Dies By Suicide with Two Daughters; Husband, Four In-Laws Booked | Sourced

Nashik: A 30-year-old married woman allegedly died by suicide after jumping into a well along with her two young daughters in Wakhari village of Deola taluka on Wednesday evening. Police have registered a case of abetment of suicide against her husband and four members of his family, and four suspects have been taken into custody.



According to the police, Manisha Jayesh Wagh (30) allegedly jumped into a well near her house with her daughters, Siddhi Jayesh Wagh (7) and Khushi Jayesh Wagh (3), at around 6 p.m. on Wednesday. After being alerted, Deola Police launched a search operation and later recovered all three bodies. The bodies were sent to the Deola Rural Hospital for post-mortem examination.



The woman's relatives alleged that her husband and in-laws were responsible for the deaths and initially refused to take custody of the bodies until a criminal case was registered and arrests were made. Following the registration of an FIR against the husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law, brother-in-law and sister-in-law under relevant sections for abetment of suicide, the family accepted the bodies. The last rites of the deceased and her two daughters were performed in Wakhari amid tight police security.



According to the complaint filed by Bhaskar Waluba Jadhav, a resident of Rajderwadi in Chandwad taluka, Manisha was allegedly subjected to harassment by her in-laws because she had given birth to two daughters and was repeatedly pressured to bring money from her parental home. The complaint alleges that this harassment drove her to take the extreme step.



Based on the complaint, Deola Police have registered a case against Jayesh Ramesh Wagh (husband), Ramesh Chintaman Wagh (father-in-law), Sunanda Ramesh Wagh (mother-in-law), Vicky Ramesh Wagh (brother-in-law), and Savita Ajit Bachhav (sister-in-law) under relevant provisions of the law. Four of the accused, including the husband, have been taken into custody.



The investigation is being carried out by Assistant Police Inspector Nanda Patil under the supervision of Police Inspector Sarthak Nehete.