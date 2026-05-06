Nashik: Woman Circle Officer Caught Accepting ₹50,000 Bribe In Chandwad; ACB Action Sparks Stir | File Photo (Representational Image)

Nashik: A woman revenue circle officer was caught red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹50,000 in Chandwad taluka, causing a sensation across the district. The accused officer has been identified as Yogita Anand Bhoye, and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) action has sparked widespread discussion.



According to information received, the complainant, who owns ancestral agricultural land, had approached the court following a dispute with certain individuals. During the hearing, the court ruled in favor of the complainant and directed the Revenue Department to hand over possession of the concerned land.



Accordingly, the Chandwad Tehsildar assigned the responsibility of completing the land possession process to Bhoye in her capacity as a Circle Officer. However, Bhoye allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹60,000 for carrying out the process. After negotiations, the amount was allegedly settled at ₹50,000, following which the complainant informed the Anti-Corruption Bureau.



After verification, the ACB team laid a trap and caught Bhoye red-handed while accepting the bribe. A case has been registered at Vadner Bhairav Police Station.