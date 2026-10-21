Nashik: Wives Of Martyred Police Personnel Honoured On Police Commemoration Day |

Nashik: Police Commemoration Day (Police Smruti Diwas) was observed at the Police Parade Ground in Nashik. On the occasion, the wives of martyred police personnel were honoured. The event paid tribute to the brave police personnel and commemorated their sacrifices.

Dignitaries present at the event included Special Inspector General of Police (Nashik Range) Sanjay Yenpure, Nashik District Collector Ayush Prasad, Nashik City Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik and Nashik Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA) Commissioner Jalaj Sharma.

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While honouring the families of the martyred police personnel, the officials recalled their acts of bravery and ultimate sacrifice. They paid tribute to those who laid down their lives in the line of duty and assured their families of support. The officials also reflected on the sacrifices made by police personnel and lauded their extraordinary courage.