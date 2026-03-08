Nashik Witnesses Colourful Rang Panchami Celebrations; Youth, Families, Tourists Join Festivities | Sourced

Nashik: The city and district have witnessed vibrant celebrations of Rang Panchami, with the festival of colours being celebrated enthusiastically across the region. Youth, families, and tourists actively participated in the festivities in different parts of the city. DJ music, dance, and the joyful splashing of colours created a lively and festive atmosphere everywhere.



In old Nashik, the historic “Rahad Rangotsav", a unique tradition from the Peshwa era, is observed. Large pits known as 'rahads' were filled with coloured water, and people were seen joyfully splashing colours on each other. This age-old tradition has been preserved for generations and is considered a special cultural identity of Nashik.



Meanwhile, the town of Yeola in the district also celebrated Rang Panchami with great enthusiasm. A distinctive tradition here involves tractors carrying large barrels of coloured water, and people play friendly colour battles, making the celebration truly unique. People from across the state often visit Yeola to witness and participate in this lively event.



Various grounds and venues across the city also hosted special Rang Panchami events, including DJ parties and cultural programmes for families. From morning till evening, colours fill the air as people celebrate together.



Overall, Nashik has come alive with the spirit of Holi and Rang Panchami, spreading joy, excitement, and a sense of togetherness among people.