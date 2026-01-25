Nashik: Winter Water Crisis Hits Koshimpada Hamlet In Trimbakeshwar Tehsil | WATCH VIDEO | Sourced

Nashik: A severe water shortage is already being felt in Trimbakeshwar tehsil, even during the winter months. The remote hamlet of Koshimpada, located within the Waghare Gram Panchayat limits, is home to 70 families and approximately 500 people. All the wells in this hamlet have now reached their lowest levels, creating a severe shortage of drinking water. Women are forced to fetch water for domestic use and drinking from distant wells or from the few remaining water sources.

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Koshimpada is an extremely remote hamlet situated in the hilly region of Trimbakeshwar. The water levels in the wells here have dropped significantly even in winter, and the water shortage is intensifying day by day. Women have to travel long distances for water every morning and evening. Villagers say that the insufficient rainfall during the monsoon season resulted in low water levels in the wells, and now they have completely dried up in winter. The daily struggle for water is taking a toll on the women, disrupting their daily routines.

The Elgar Kashtkari Sanghatana has expressed strong displeasure over this water shortage issue. The organisation has demanded the immediate inclusion of Koshimpada in the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme. Inclusion in the scheme would allow for the implementation of a water supply project in the hamlet, including the rejuvenation of wells and the implementation of a piped water supply system. The organisation has submitted a memorandum to the Gram Panchayat, the Tehsildar, and the District Administration regarding this matter.

Read Also Pune: Youth Injured While Attempting Illegal Entry Into Lohegaon Air Force Station

Many remote hamlets in Trimbakeshwar taluka are facing water scarcity problems even during the winter months. It is crucial to protect water sources and implement new schemes in hamlets like Koshimpada. The villagers said that the administration should take immediate steps to end the daily struggle for water. Otherwise, the water shortage will have a significant impact on health and daily life.