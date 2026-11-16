Nashik: Winter Chill Intensifies As Niphad Turns Colder Than Mahabaleshwar, Records 11.1°C | Sourced

Nashik: The impact of snowfall in North India is increasingly being felt across Maharashtra, with temperatures dropping in Nashik district, particularly in Niphad taluka. In a notable development, Niphad recorded a minimum temperature of 11.1°C on Monday (Nov 16), making it colder than the popular hill station of Mahabaleshwar. After Dhule, Niphad emerged as one of the coldest places in the state, bringing a noticeable chill to the region.

With Diwali celebrations over, the onset of winter is becoming increasingly evident. Early mornings and late evenings are turning colder, prompting residents to bring out their warm clothing. Morning walkers, farmers, dairy producers and people who step out early for work are among those experiencing the impact of falling temperatures. Several rural areas are also witnessing misty mornings accompanied by chilly winds.

While mornings are marked by a sharp chill, temperatures rise considerably during the afternoon, creating contrasting weather conditions. Such fluctuations may increase the possibility of seasonal ailments, including colds, coughs, fever and throat irritation. Dr Swapnil Jain has advised residents, particularly children and senior citizens, to take necessary precautions against the changing weather.

Niphad is a major grape- and onion-producing region, and farmers are closely monitoring the changing temperatures. They are particularly concerned about the possible impact of the cold spell on rabi crops and vineyards. With winter gradually setting in after Diwali, residents and farmers are keeping a close watch on weather conditions amid the possibility of a further drop in temperatures in the coming days.