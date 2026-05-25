Nashik: Wildlife Expert Sushant Ranshur Conferred With State-Level ‘Maharashtra Gaurav’ Award | Sourced

Nashik: Local serpent and wildlife expert Sushant Ranshur was conferred with the state-level 'Maharashtra Gaurav' award. This award was presented on Sunday (March 24) during a ceremony held at the Dadasaheb Gaikwad Auditorium in Nashik.

Organised by the International Honoris Causa Award Council (Marwadi Gujarati Social Council), the event saw a total of 108 individuals honoured for their contributions across various fields. The program was organised by Dr Ajit Bagmar.

For several years, Sushant Ranshur has performed remarkable work in the fields of nature conservation, wildlife protection, and research. In coordination with officials from the Nashik Forest Department and through the A.R.E.A.S. Foundation, he has conducted extensive public awareness campaigns focusing on "Zero Snakebites" and "Human-Leopard Coexistence." As a result, snakebite victims receive immediate assistance, while farmers, students, and the general public are being trained on how to protect themselves from snakes and leopards. His dedicated efforts have saved numerous lives. Furthermore, he is consistently involved in the rescue operations of injured wildlife, animals, and birds.

In recognition of this dedicated service, he was presented with the 'Maharashtra Gaurav' award. During the ceremony, awards were presented to 108 citizens from the fields of politics, education, social work, sports, culture, and religion. Honorary Doctorate degrees were also conferred upon several dignitaries.

Other Award Recipients

Dr Manoj Pekhale and Adv. Dnyaneshwar Rathod received the 'Maharashtra Gaurav' award for their contributions to the field of legal education. - Chandrakant Wagh, Hansraj Waghchaure, Sachin Tile, Abhishek Deshmukh, Rahul Rathod, and Akshay Kakad were honoured for their social work.

Sushant Ranshur's contributions to the MVP Samaj and the field of wildlife conservation in the Nashik district are considered significant. It is anticipated that this award will provide a new direction and fresh impetus to his work.