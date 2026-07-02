Nashik: Wife, In-Laws Booked After 27-Year-Old Husband Dies By Suicide; Two Arrested | Sourced

Nashik: Police in the Camp area of Malegaon have registered a case against a 27-year-old man's wife, mother-in-law, father-in-law, and maternal aunt-in-law in connection with his suicide, following allegations of prolonged mental harassment.



The deceased, Aniket Balasaheb Jagtap (27), a resident of Sane Guruji Nagar in Malegaon Camp, had initially been reported as an accidental death. However, based on a complaint lodged by his father, Balasaheb Jagtap, Camp Police registered an FIR against Shruti Jagtap, Vandana Subhash Dhivre, Subhash Sukdev Dhivre, and Ujjwala Satish Pawar, accusing them of mentally harassing Aniket and abetting his suicide.



Police have arrested Aniket's mother-in-law and father-in-law, while his wife Shruti and maternal aunt-in-law Ujjwala Pawar are absconding. Aniket's family has warned that they will resort to self-immolation if the two accused are not arrested immediately.



According to the complaint, Aniket married Shruti Dhivre, a resident of Panchsheel Nagar, about a year ago. His family alleges that the couple had frequent disputes after marriage and that Shruti refused to live with him. They also claimed that she had filed a police complaint against Aniket, leaving him under severe mental stress for several months. Unable to cope with the alleged harassment, Aniket allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself at his residence.

Police are continuing their investigation into the case.