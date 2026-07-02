Nashik: NMC Collects ₹119.49 Crore Under Tax Rebate Scheme; 2.41 Lakh Taxpayers Avail Benefits | Sourced

Nashik: The quarterly tax rebate scheme implemented by the Nashik Municipal Corporation to encourage citizens to pay taxes regularly has received a positive response. Under this scheme, the Corporation collected ₹119.49 crore in property tax between April and June. A total of 2.41 lakh taxpayers participated, availing rebates amounting to ₹5.22 crore.

Property tax and water charges are primary sources of revenue for the Municipal Corporation. However, outstanding dues had reached ₹750 crore, largely because bills were not delivered on time due to a shortage of manpower in the tax department. Although the Corporation has entrusted the task of bill distribution to a private agency this year, it will take some time for the new system to become fully operational.

While thanking the taxpayers, the Municipal Corporation stated that such schemes would continue to be implemented in the future to encourage regular tax payments. Sources also indicated that the amnesty scheme for the recovery of outstanding dues would be continued.

Details of the Rebate Scheme

- April: 8% rebate for full tax payment.

- May: 5% rebate.

- June: 3% rebate.

- Additional 1% rebate for taxpayers with solar units.

Month-wise Collection

- April: 1,56,809 taxpayers paid ₹77.16 crore.

- May: 53,760 taxpayers paid ₹25.39 crore.

- June: 30,910 taxpayers paid ₹16.93 crore.

Zone-wise Performance

- CIDCO Zone leads: 63,904 taxpayers paid ₹24.97 crore; ₹1.08 crore in rebates availed. - Panchavati: 44,037 taxpayers paid ₹21.81 crore; ₹88.43 lakh in concessions.

- Nashik Road: 43,820 taxpayers paid ₹19.39 crore; ₹74.44 lakh in concessions.

- Nashik East: 40,104 taxpayers paid ₹18.82 crore; ₹86.23 lakh in concessions.

- Satpur: 27,708 taxpayers paid ₹14.49 crore; ₹64.24 lakh in concessions.

- Nashik West: 21,906 taxpayers paid ₹19.99 crore; ₹1 crore in concessions