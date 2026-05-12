Nashik: Widespread Harassment Of Women And POSH Act Violations Flagged In NCW Report On TCS Case | Sourced

Nashik: In the much-discussed TCS case in the city, the National Commission for Women’s fact-finding committee has observed that constituting a single committee for both Pune and Nashik amounted to a violation of the POSH Act. The report also alleged that the Nashik office functioned under the dominance of three specific individuals and that a woman serving as Assistant General Manager in Pune repeatedly supported this trio.



The committee’s detailed 50-page report was recently submitted to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The committee conducted an in-depth inquiry into allegations of exploitation and religious conversion involving women employees at TCS. According to the report, Danish Sheikh, Toufiq Akhtar, and Raza Memon had gained extensive control over the company’s Nashik project. The committee further noted that Ashwini Chainani, an Assistant General Manager based in Pune, consistently backed the trio. As a result, women employees allegedly faced severe harassment.



The report stated that women employees were subjected to mental and sexual harassment, along with misuse of authority. It further alleged that pressure tactics were used to portray one particular religion as superior to others. Many women reportedly refrained from filing complaints for fear of losing their jobs and damaging their reputations.



The report also mentioned that several distressed women wanted to file complaints but realised that there was no proper mechanism in place. Women’s safety within the company had deteriorated significantly, yet no serious administrative action was taken. While separate committees were mandatory for the Pune and Nashik establishments under the POSH Act, both offices were being managed through a single committee, thereby violating the law.



Directions to the Company

The committee noted that several serious concerns had emerged in the TCS case, with a large number of complaints relating to mental and sexual harassment of women employees. Members of the commission held detailed discussions with women employees, victims, and police officials. Based on these interactions, the committee highlighted issues such as women’s insecurity, lack of training, and arbitrary leadership. It also directed the company management to take immediate steps to ensure the safety and dignity of women employees.