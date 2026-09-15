Nashik: Weekend Tourist Rush In Igatpuri As Gol Tekdi, Kasara Ghat Draw Visitors

Nashik: Igatpuri is witnessing a significant influx of tourists over weekends. The town, blessed with natural beauty, boasts several tourist spots that have become major attractions for visitors.

There is increased tourist activity at locations such as Gol Tekdi, the Municipal Council Waterfall Lake, Railway Lake, Kapareshwar Mahadev Temple, Ghatandevi Temple, Untdari and Kasara Ghat. Tourists from Mumbai, Pune, Nashik and other cities are drawn to Igatpuri by the lush greenery following the monsoon and the pleasant, cool weather.

The Gol Tekdi area has become even greener recently due to extensive tree plantation drives. Large numbers of nature lovers and photography enthusiasts are seen at Railway Lake and the Municipal Council Waterfall Lake. While the Kapareshwar Mahadev and Ghatandevi temples draw crowds of devotees, tourists flock to Kasara Ghat and Untdari to enjoy the scenic landscapes.

According to local business owners, the number of customers at hotels, restaurants and local shops rises during weekends. Tourism is providing a boost to the local economy, and the administration continues its efforts to keep these tourist spots clean and safe.

Igatpuri’s natural beauty and cool climate continue to beckon tourists, and the high footfall is expected to persist in the near future.