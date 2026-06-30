Nashik Weather Update: Yellow Alert In Place As Rainfall Delay Increases Farmer Worries | File Photo

Nashik: Although the Meteorological Department issued a three-day ‘Yellow Alert’ for Nashik city and the district, clouds that gathered on Monday (June 29) afternoon dissipated without bringing rain. There has been no significant onset of rainfall in either the city or rural areas, causing growing anxiety among farmers.

Intense heat has prevailed throughout the day in the city and surrounding areas. Even though clouds gather in the sky after midday, they vanish into thin air without yielding rain, and the sun comes out again. Residents of Nashik are witnessing this recurring pattern. Atmospheric heat has risen, and citizens are struggling with the sweltering conditions.

According to the Meteorological Department, the formation of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is likely to increase rainfall intensity across the state. Heavy rain is forecast for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar districts on July 4, with indications that rainfall intensity will also increase in Nashik. Gusty winds are also expected.

This forecast has brought some relief to Nashik residents and farmers who are making monsoon preparations against the backdrop of the Kumbh Mela. However, concern persists among farmers as the monsoon has not yet gained full momentum.

Citizens have been urged to remain cautious in accordance with the alert issued by the Meteorological Department. There is hope that the situation will improve if rainfall intensity increases over the coming days.