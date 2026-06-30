Nashik: ACP Madhav Reddy Takes Charge Of Traffic Branch Ahead Of Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 Preparations | Sourced

Nashik: In preparation for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027, the Nashik City Police Commissionerate has implemented significant changes to the responsibilities of Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of traffic management.

The charge of the Traffic Branch, currently considered a highly sensitive portfolio, has been handed over to the newly appointed ACP Madhav Reddy. Advita Shinde, who previously managed the Traffic Branch, has been transferred and will now serve as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for the Nashik Road Division.

Meanwhile, Sangita Nikam, the ACP of the Nashik Road Division, has been appointed to the Administration Branch of the Police Commissionerate. ACP Sandeep Mitke previously held the charge of the Administration Branch.

Traffic is under immense strain due to ongoing development works on approximately 28 major city roads in preparation for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. Daily traffic congestion at numerous intersections and main roads is causing significant inconvenience to motorists and the general public. Against this backdrop, the reshuffle within the traffic department was deemed necessary.

Ten days ago, DCP Kirtika CM was relieved of the responsibility for the traffic department, and Chandrakant Gawali was appointed in her place. Newly appointed ACPs Pramod Wagh and Purnima Patil have not yet assumed their posts; the allocation of other responsibilities within the Police Commissionerate will be finalised upon their arrival.

These changes are considered crucial for ensuring safe and orderly traffic flow for the lakhs of devotees expected to attend the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. The Police Commissionerate has stepped up efforts to manage traffic congestion, and citizens are urged to cooperate by adhering to the rules.