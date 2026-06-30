Nashik: NMC Launches Crackdown On Illegal Garbage Dumping; Squads To Patrol City Round The Clock | AI

Nashik: The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has adopted a strict stance against citizens who dump garbage in public places. Despite the availability of bell-equipped vehicles for door-to-door waste collection, the NMC has clarified that dumping waste in public areas is a punishable offence and has warned that legal cases will be registered against violators. Special squads will patrol the city from dawn to midnight to keep a close watch on offenders.

The NMC has launched a special campaign to curb pollution in the city. Action is being taken against various violations, including dumping waste in public places, using banned plastic bags, failing to segregate wet and dry waste, dumping construction and demolition debris on roads, vacant plots, or in rivers and drains, and polluting the environment by burning garbage.

Recently, such enforcement action was carried out in the vicinity of the Trimurti Chowk vegetable market in the New Nashik division. A special trap was laid at Patil Nagar, and three individuals were caught red-handed while dumping waste in a public place. A total fine of ₹30,000 was collected, with each offender fined ₹10,000.

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Under the directives of Dr Avesh Palod, Director of the Solid Waste Management Department, and guided by divisional officers, special 'flying squads' have been formed under the leadership of divisional sanitation inspectors. Violators will face fines of ₹10,000 or more, and legal cases will be registered against them if deemed necessary.

Dr Avesh Palod stated, "No type of waste should be dumped in public places. Citizens should cooperate in maintaining cleanliness."

The NMC has appealed to citizens to dispose of waste at designated locations and fulfil their responsibility towards a clean Nashik. Strict action will be taken against those who violate these rules.