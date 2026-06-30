Nashik: MP Bhaskarrao Bhagare Seeks Regional Export Offices To Boost Agri Trade And Support Farmers | Facebook

Nashik: Citing Nashik's pivotal role in India's exports of onions, grapes, pomegranates, vegetables, and other agricultural produce, Member of Parliament Bhaskar Bhagare has urged the Central Government to establish key regional offices in the district. He said the move would provide exporters with easier access to government services, technical guidance, and export-related schemes at the local level.



In a memorandum submitted to the Centre, Bhagare pointed out that exporters from Nashik currently have to travel frequently to Mumbai and other cities for official work, resulting in unnecessary delays, increased costs, and loss of time and manpower.



To address these issues, he has sought the establishment of a regional office of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) in Nashik. Such an office would facilitate exporter registration, technical assistance, and other essential export-related services locally.



He also requested that the Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECGC) open a regional office in Nashik, enabling exporters to access export credit insurance, risk protection, and financial security services more conveniently.



Additionally, Bhagare has demanded a regional office of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in Nashik to provide exporters with government schemes, export incentives, training, technical guidance, and administrative support under one roof.



According to Bhagare, establishing these offices in Nashik would significantly boost exports of onions, grapes, pomegranates, and other agricultural products. It would reduce exporters' costs and processing time, create new opportunities for entrepreneurs, help farmers access international markets, and strengthen India's agricultural exports.



He expressed hope that the Central Government would consider the proposal positively and take prompt action to establish these regional offices in Nashik.