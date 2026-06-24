Nashik: Water Arrangement For Odha Railway Station Ahead Of Simhastha Kumbh Mela: Proposal For 7,870-Metre Pipeline & New Tank

Odha Railway Station | File Photo

Nashik: In preparation for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) plans to lay a 7,870-meter-long water pipeline to provide water supply for pilgrims and passengers at Odha Railway Station.

The Rural Water Supply Department of the Nashik Zilla Parishad has sought permission from the municipal corporation for this project, and a proposal has been submitted for approval by the general body.

Under this scheme, a new RCC tank with a capacity of 50,000 litres will be constructed near the Municipal Corporation's existing water tank close to the Adgaon Truck Terminus. Water will be transported to Odha Railway Station via a pumping system. The proposal outlines a plan to supply approximately 10 lakh litres of water daily.

This proposal was drafted following a joint inspection by officials from the Municipal Corporation and the Rural Water Supply Department. A tank with a capacity of 1.5 lakh litres is already available at the truck terminus. The proposal seeks permission to install the new tank and associated infrastructure on a 10x10 metre plot near the truck terminus.

The Municipal Corporation has stipulated certain conditions for granting permission: The Rural Water Supply Department must bear the entire cost of the project. Water supply will be contingent upon the Irrigation Department sanctioning additional water specifically for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

Upon the conclusion of the Simhastha event, all constructed facilities must be handed over to the Municipal Corporation. The Municipal Corporation will not provide water supply after the Simhastha period ends.

The land in question is owned by the municipal corporation, and a proposal for the development of the truck terminus on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis has already been approved. Therefore, only the land strictly required for the construction of the tank will be made available.

This project will prove significant for the lakhs of devotees arriving at Odha railway station during the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. There is an expectation that the proposal will be approved as soon as possible, and the work will commence.