Nashik: Waste-to-CNG Plant Planned Ahead Of Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 To Boost Scientific Waste Management | AI

Nashik: The Nashik Municipal Corporation is planning to set up a state-of-the-art ‘Waste-to-CNG’ plant in preparation for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027. Mayor Himgauri Ahire-Adke announced this during a press conference. The project will be executed on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) basis at the site previously reserved for a composting plant.

The Mayor stated that scientific management of the massive amount of waste generated during the Kumbh Mela is essential. In this regard, a proposal concerning waste management for 16 surrounding villages has been received from the district administration. The ‘Waste-to-CNG’ plant will prove useful for processing and recycling this waste.

Municipal officials inspected a similar plant in Pune. Following this study, the proposal for the project will be submitted for approval at the upcoming General Body meeting. Deputy Mayor Vilas Shinde and Standing Committee Chairman Machhindra Sanap were present on the occasion.

Third-Party Audit for Road Quality

Regarding the quality of city roads, the Mayor stated that a third-party audit agency has been appointed to inspect road development works. Quality control officers are visiting the work sites. If substandard work is detected, the concerned contractors are being ordered to redo the work.

The Municipal Corporation is paying special attention to waste management and road development in the city in the run-up to the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. These initiatives will provide the residents of Nashik with a clean and well-equipped city.