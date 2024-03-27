Nashik: Waje Receives Ticket, Karanjkar Threatens Rebellion

Vijay Karanjkar, representing the Shiv Sena (UBT), has issued a stern warning of rebellion within the party, vowing to fiercely contest and potentially disrupt the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. The contentious remarks stem from Karanjkar's dissatisfaction with the party's decision to nominate former Sinnar MLA Rajabhau Waje from the Nashik Lok Sabha constituency instead of himself, despite earlier assurances of candidacy.

Having served as the district head for the past 13 years, Karanjkar boasts a robust track record of advocating for justice within the party ranks, particularly for loyal Shiv Sainiks who actively participated in various elections. His extensive grassroots connections across talukas and villages within the Nashik Lok Sabha constituency were touted as assets in his bid for candidacy, a desire that had been nurtured since the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Expressing dismay over the sudden change in candidacy status, Karanjkar highlighted his steadfast loyalty to the party, even amidst internal rifts and the subsequent split. However, the unexpected exclusion from the candidate list has sparked confusion among Shiv Sainiks, prompting Karanjkar to contemplate a direct confrontation with the party leadership.

Despite acknowledging his intention to engage in dialogue with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in the coming days, Karanjkar issued a stark ultimatum: either reinstate his candidacy or brace for a fierce battle that could potentially disrupt party cohesion during the elections. Notable party figures, including former MLA Yogesh Gholap, Anita Karanjkar, Sanjay Tungar, Nitin Chide, and Rajabhau Gaidhani, stood in solidarity with Karanjkar during his press conference.

As the specter of rebellion looms within the Shiv Sena (UBT) ranks, the ensuing days will unveil whether efforts to pacify Karanjkar will succeed or his discontent will culminate in open defiance during the Lok Sabha elections.