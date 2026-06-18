Nashik: Viral Fake Ballot Carrying Gokul Ganesh Gite’s Name Triggers Political Storm; Eknath Shinde, Girish Mahajan Intervene | Sourced

Nashik: A fake ballot paper carrying the message “First Preference – Gokul Gite” circulated on social media on the day of polling, creating a major stir within the Mahayuti alliance. The situation calmed only after Ganesh Gite and Gokul Gite addressed the media and clarified that they remain committed to the alliance and urged voters not to fall prey to misinformation. Ganesh Gite alleged that the incident was part of a conspiracy aimed at defaming them.



In the Nashik Local Authorities Constituency Legislative Council election, Narendra Darade is the official Mahayuti candidate, while both Prasad Hiray and Gokul Gite have already withdrawn from the contest. Despite this, the fake ballot paper surfaced on social media on polling day, causing concern and unrest among local alliance leaders. The matter was immediately brought to the attention of senior state leaders.



Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan reportedly contacted Ganesh Gite and discussed the issue. They advised the Gite brothers to promptly address the media and clarify their stand.



“Malicious Attempt to Mislead”: Gite

Ganesh Gite stated that neither he nor his supporters had engaged in any election-related activity since campaigning ended. He alleged that an individual from Igatpuri had deliberately posted the misleading content on social media.

“I will present evidence before the public. We are fully committed to the Mahayuti alliance, and our complete support is with Narendra Darade. This content was circulated solely to defame us. Voters should not be misled and should support the Mahayuti candidate,” he said.



Gokul Gite also distanced himself from the incident, stating that he had no connection whatsoever with the fake ballot paper. He further remarked that it was impossible for them to control or explain what individual voters might be thinking.