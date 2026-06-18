Nashik: Direct Nashik–Pune Rail Project Dropped; Satyajeet Tambe Calls It A Blow To North Maharashtra | Sourced

Nashik: The decision by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to scrap the direct Nashik-Pune railway line (Nashik-Sinnar-Sangamner-Akole-Narayangaon-Rajgurunagar-Chakan-Pune) has dealt a major blow to the development of North Maharashtra. Expressing strong opposition to this decision, former MLA Satyajeet Tambe criticised the government via a tweet.

Satyajeet Tambe stated, "Financial profit and loss should be considered secondary to public interest and the welfare of future generations. However, upon assuming the ministerial post, Ashwini Vaishnaw has neglected public interest. This decision will hinder the development of North Maharashtra."

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had previously promised to appoint an expert committee regarding this route during an earlier budget session. Consequently, Satyajeet Tambe has demanded immediate attention to this issue, expressing confidence that "only Devendra Fadnavis can resolve this matter."

The demand for this direct route has existed since 2011-12. Tambe noted that had the project been executed 20 years ago, land acquisition and construction costs would have been lower. Currently, the journey between Nashik and Pune takes 4.5 to 5 hours by road, whereas the direct railway line would have made the trip possible in just 1 hour and 45 minutes.

This route was crucial for the development of the Nashik, Ahilyanagar, and Pune districts. However, the Railway Ministry's decision to scrap the project based solely on financial calculations has sparked widespread dissatisfaction.

The issue has triggered intense political and social debate across the Nashik, Ahilyanagar, and Pune districts. Satyajeet Tambe’s aggressive response on Twitter has brought the topic back into the spotlight.