Nashik: Love Affair Suspected Behind Suitcase Murder Near Kannamwar Bridge; Accused On The Run | Representational Image

Nashik: Shocking details have emerged regarding the case of a woman's body found in a suitcase near Kannamwar Bridge in the Tapovan area. Investigations by the Adgaon police have revealed that the murder stemmed from a romantic affair. A search for the accused is currently in progress; it has been revealed that the deceased woman was in a relationship with the accused following her divorce.

On Tuesday (June 16) morning, around 9:30 AM, sanitation workers noticed a strong foul odor emanating from a suitcase lying by the roadside beneath Kannamwar Bridge. Suspicious, they alerted the police. A team from the Adgaon Police Station promptly arrived at the scene. Upon confirming the presence of a body inside the suitcase, a dog squad and a forensic team were summoned. The police registered a murder case and began efforts to identify the deceased woman based on a tattoo on her arm.

The deceased woman was identified on Wednesday (June 17) morning. Police have initiated a search for the accused. Analysis of CDR (Call Detail Records) and SDR (Subscriber Detail Records) based on mobile tower locations is currently underway. Additionally, footage from 28 CCTV cameras is being examined to trace any suspicious vehicles. The post-mortem and toxicology reports are pending. Police suspect that the accused murdered the woman due to their romantic relationship.

This incident has created an atmosphere of fear in Tapovan and the surrounding areas. The investigation is proceeding under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Monica Raut and Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Pise. The police have appealed to citizens to immediately report such suspicious incidents.