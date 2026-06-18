Nashik: Two Youths Killed As Speeding Luxury Bus Rams Two-Wheeler In Panchavati; Driver Flees | Sourced

Nashik: In a heart-wrenching incident, two youths died instantly after a speeding luxury bus rammed into their two-wheeler from behind on the highway near the Swaminarayan Police Outpost in the Panchavati area of Nashik city. The accident occurred around 2:30 AM on Wednesday. Following the collision, the bus driver attempted to flee the scene with the vehicle.

According to the police, Yadnyaraj Kashiram Pande (27, resident of Pathardi Phata) and Ayush Rajendra Kasar (20, resident of Chehedi, Nashik Road) were travelling on a two-wheeler (MH 18 AE 6356). At that time, an AC sleeper luxury bus (AR 11 L 9002) belonging to the 'Hanschal' company was approaching at high speed. The bus driver lost control and violently struck the two-wheeler from the rear.

The impact was so severe that both youths were thrown onto the road and sustained critical injuries. Although they were immediately rushed to the hospital, both succumbed to their injuries during treatment. Police investigations revealed that the bus driver left the scene without providing any assistance to the injured.

Chetan Jagdish Bhamre (22, resident of Pathardi Phata) lodged a complaint regarding the accident. Consequently, a case of death caused by negligence has been registered at the Panchavati Police Station against the unidentified bus driver. Police Sub-Inspector Prakash Nemane is conducting further investigations into the matter.

This incident has cast a pall of gloom over the Panchavati area and has once again drawn attention to the dangers posed by speeding vehicles on the highway. The police have conducted a panchnama at the accident site and have initiated efforts to locate the bus driver.