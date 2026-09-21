Nashik: Vijay Sane Elected Chairman Of NAMCO Bank |

Nashik: Senior director Vijay Sane has been unanimously elected Chairman of The Nashik Merchants’ Co-operative Bank (NAMCO), one of the leading cooperative banks in North Maharashtra, while Prafull Sancheti has been elected Vice-Chairman. The elections were held at a brief programme at the bank’s administrative office in Satpur. Following the announcement, supporters celebrated the occasion with fireworks.

Speaking after his election, Sane said that being elected Chairman of NAMCO Bank for the fourth time was a matter of satisfaction and pride. “I started my journey as a small worker, and to become the Chairman of a multi-state scheduled bank for the fourth time is a matter of pride for me. The efforts of grassroots workers have also played an important role in this journey. I will work with sensitivity, believing that if an ordinary person faces hardship, it should move us deeply,” Sane said.

He also outlined the bank’s future plans, including achieving a business target of ₹5,000 crore, expanding its branch network and ensuring clean, transparent and efficient administration.

Outgoing Chairman Hemant Dhatrak, along with Sohanlal Bhandari and Vasant Gite, reviewed NAMCO Bank’s journey and achievements. They said members had given the bank’s leadership a decisive 21-0 mandate in the recent election.

They recalled that at a time when questions had been raised about the bank’s future during the administrator’s tenure, NAMCO continued to make progress and has now initiated the process of merging Motiram Agrawal Jalna Merchants’ Co-operative Bank with NAMCO.

The bank also expressed its intention to expand its network to 101 branches in the future while strengthening modern mobile banking and digital banking services.

Mayor Himgouri Aher-Adke, MLA Seema Hire, former Mayor Balasaheb Sanap, Deputy Mayor Vilas Shinde, Sunil Kedar, Avinash Khairnar, Vijay Kakad, directors Subhash Nahar, Lalit Modi, Prashant Dive, Ashok Aba Sonje, Adv Akash Chhajed, Prakash Daima, along with other directors, officials, members and dignitaries, were present on the occasion.