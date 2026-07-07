Nashik VIDEO: Landslides Hit Kasara Ghat, Roads Submerged in Trimbakeshwar; No Cloudburst, Says Administration | Video Screengrab

Nashik: Heavy rains lashed the ghat areas of Nashik district on Tuesday. Traffic slowed due to landslides in Kasara Ghat, while several roads in Trimbakeshwar were submerged. However, the district administration clarified that there is no cloudburst-like situation and that the overall situation remains under control.

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The unpaved road between Prayagtirth and Talwade has been closed after being submerged under water. In Kautambi Ghat, the collapse of a stone retaining wall resulted in a large amount of soil and stones spilling onto the road. JCBs and dumpers have been deployed to clear the debris.

Traffic on the Mumbai-Agra Highway through Kasara Ghat has slowed due to minor landslides. Heavy rainfall was recorded in Trimbakeshwar, Igatpuri, Surgana and Nashik talukas, while other parts of the district received moderate rainfall.

Precautionary measures

Traffic has been suspended in Bhavadbari Ghat due to the risk of landslides. Vehicles have been diverted through alternative routes after temporary bridges on the Pahi-Bhilmal road were washed away.

All field officers are stationed at affected locations under the guidance of District Collector Ayush Prasad. An SDRF team has also been deployed in high-risk areas of Igatpuri.

So far, no incidents of major damage have been reported in the district. As the rain continues, the administration has urged citizens to avoid riverbanks, hilly areas and ghat roads.

The district administration said the situation remains fully under control.