Nashik: Vavi Rural Hospital Receives Official Approval After MP Rajabhau Waje’s Persistent Efforts | File Photo

Nashik: In a major development aimed at strengthening healthcare services in rural areas of the district and ensuring timely medical facilities for common citizens, the Vavi Rural Hospital has finally received official approval from the government. Notably, Nashik MP Rajabhau Waje had been consistently pursuing the matter at the government level for nearly one and a half years.



Residents of rural areas often had to travel to district headquarters or cities to access essential medical treatment. In emergency situations such as accidents, childbirth, heart-related ailments, infectious diseases, and other urgent health conditions, patients frequently face serious difficulties due to delays in treatment. Recognising the gravity of the issue, MP Waje repeatedly raised the demand for approval of the rural hospital with the concerned departments and authorities.



For this purpose, continuous meetings were held with officials from the Health Department, Mantralaya, and other administrative bodies. Detailed reports covering aspects such as completion of required documentation, availability of land, increasing population pressure, and the lack of adequate healthcare facilities in the region were submitted to the government. These sustained efforts have finally borne fruit, with the Vavi Rural Hospital now receiving official approval.



With this approval, thousands of residents from the surrounding areas will now have access to quality and emergency healthcare services at the local level. Local citizens have expressed that women, senior citizens, farmers, laborers, and people living in remote regions will especially benefit from the facility. The approval has created an atmosphere of satisfaction across the area, with citizens, social organisations, and local office-bearers appreciating MP Waje’s persistent efforts.



“Providing basic healthcare facilities to citizens in rural areas is our primary responsibility. This hospital was extremely necessary from the perspective of public health. I am happy that this long-pending demand of the people has finally been fulfilled. Efforts will continue in the future as well to further strengthen healthcare services in the Nashik Lok Sabha constituency,” said Rajabhau Waje.



Sinnar Rural Hospital and ESIC Facility Soon

Along with the approval of the Vavi Rural Hospital, efforts are also underway to increase the capacity of the Sinnar hospital to 100 beds. In addition, the ESIC hospital for workers is also expected to be completed soon. MP Rajabhau Waje is also actively pursuing an increase in the capacity of the rural hospital at Trimbakeshwar, with strong follow-up efforts currently in progress.